Lawyers representing President Trump are reportedly seeking to make a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller that would include an interview with the president in exchange for wrapping up the Russia investigation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Trump’s legal team is weighing whether to tell Mueller that Trump would sit down for an interview if certain preconditions are met.

One of those conditions would require Mueller to agree to a date for ending at least the Trump-related portion of the Russia investigation. A source familiar with the discussions told the Wall Street Journal that Trump’s lawyers may suggest a deadline of 60 days from the date of Trump’s interview. Limiting the scope of Mueller’s questioning is also under consideration.

Trump has denied any collusion with Russia as well as obstructing the Russia investigation.