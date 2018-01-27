President Trump 'liked' a report shared on Twitter detailing allegations of sexual misconduct against Republican National Committee finance chair Steve Wynn.

However, he 'unliked' the tweet later in the evening.

Update: The president has un-liked/un-faved this tweet https://t.co/NIgI4e8tQ6— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 27, 2018

Wynn, a Las Vegas casino magnate and chairman of the board of Wynn Resorts, is facing accusations of sexual misconduct by multiple women that allegedly occurred over the course of at least two decades. Wynn has refuted the allegations and said they originated with his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn.

Trump, in 2016, called Wynn a "great friend" and said he appreciate the advice he's gotten from his former business rival, according to the Wall Street Journal report published earlier in the day that revealed the allegations. Wynn also donated more than $700,000 to Trump's inaugural committee through Wynn Resorts, according to Bloomberg.

Trump’s other two dozen or so likes on Twitter consist of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking out about the truck terror attack in Manhattan last fall, tweets from family members, and his own tweets.