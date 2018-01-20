President Trump has made 2,140 false or misleading claims in the one year since he took the oath of office by one tracker's count.

According to the Washington Post’s Fact Checker database, that means he averaged nearly 5.9 claims a day.

Most of Trump’s falsehoods came in unscripted remarks before reporters, according to the Post. But he also made false claims in many of his prepared speeches and in interviews.

There were only 56 days — or about 15 percent of the time — during which Trump made no false or misleading claims. But those were often on days when he was golfing.

The Post also found 12 days in which Trump made more than 30 claims, often during campaign-style, script-less rallies.

For example, on July 25 during a Youngstown, Ohio, rally, the Post recorded 52 claims.

He has repeated 57 times the falsehood about having the biggest tax cut in U.S. history, even though Treasury Department data shows it would rank eighth. He has claimed the U.S. pays the highest corporate taxes 26 times or that it is one of the highest-taxed nations 33 times — the latter is false and the former is misleading, the Post noted.

The Washington Post says it plans to keep its Fact Checker database going for the rest of Trump's presidency, despite it only originally being part of their first 100 days coverage.