President Trump's attendance at this year's White House Correspondents' Association dinner in April was confirmed in one report Monday only to be denied an hour later by the same White House official who initially confirmed it.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Trump will be at the Washington Hilton April 28 to dine with hundreds of reporters, and endure their jibes and roast them in return.

Sanders also said Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner in March.

Shortly after, the White House issued a statement from Sanders contradicting the Daily Mail's report.

"Several people have inquired about the President's participation in Gridiron and WHCA dinner — the President is planning to attend the gridiron dinner but no decision has been made regarding the WHCA dinner at this time. Will keep you posted when there is an update," Sanders said in a statement.

Trump's decision to skip the event last year broke a 26-year tradition by former Democratic and Republican presidents who have showed up to the event no matter how good or bad their relations were with the news media.

Former President Ronald Reagan called into the 1981 dinner from Camp David, where he was recovering from an assassination attempt.

Despite having shown up at the dinner as a guest in the past, Trump, as president, dismissed the dinner last year, tweeting tartly, "I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!"

This story was updated to reflect the White House's statement.