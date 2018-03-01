White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday that President Trump will meet with leaders of the video game industry next week to discuss depictions of violence.

"The president has met with a number of stakeholders. Next week he will also be meeting with members of the video game industry to see what they can do on that front," Sanders said at the daily White House press briefing.

White House spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on the meeting.

Trump said repeatedly last month that violent video games may have a connection to young people using guns to commit mass murder.

"I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people’s thoughts,” Trump said after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly murdered 17 people at a Florida high school.

Although some recent mass-murder suspects reportedly played violent video games, scientific research does not currently support claims that the games cause violent behavior.