President Trump on Friday said his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "very much in the making" after doubt was cast upon the plan when the White House indicated that Pyongyang would have to exhibit "concrete steps" towards denuclearization as a precondition.

"The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined," Trump tweeted in the evening.

News of the planned meeting first broke Thursday evening when a South Korean official announced outside the White House that Trump had accepted an invitation from Kim to meet sometime in the next two months, a move that would mark a major breakthrough in relations between the U.S. and North Korea. Trump himself responded to the announcement, confirming the official's claim that North Korea would not conduct missile tests until the meeting.

Earlier in the day on Friday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared that, "they’ve got to follow through on the promises they made,” in order for the meeting to occur – hinting that the meeting may not come to fruition after all.