President Trump had a meeting with his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, at the White House two days before he let loose during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Trump and chief of staff John Kelly met with Lewandowski in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Axios reported Saturday. The meeting was not on Trump’s public schedule.

Lewandowski has been critical of Kelly’s handling of the controversy that surrounded former staff secretary Rob Porter, who was accused of being physically abusive with his two ex-wives.

Trump went off script on Friday, mocking media as “fake news," joking about his hair and a protester who had been kicked out, and reading the anti-immigrant poem titled “The Snake.” The speech mimicked his speeches during the presidential campaign.

Lewandowski has told Trump that his speeches should be unscripted and he should let loose like he did on the campaign trail, Axios reported. Kelly, however, would prefer Trump stick to the teleprompter.