President Trump was mocked on Twitter for a tweet in which he misquoted a New York Post column and called his own presidency “consensual.”

“His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that...there has never been a day that I wished Hillary Clinton were President. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of Clinton in the W.H., doubling down on Obama’s…..” Trump wrote.

But the New York Post column called his presidency “consequential” instead of “consensual.”

Trump was promptly mocked for the mistake.