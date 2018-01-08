President Trump was mocked on Twitter for a tweet in which he misquoted a New York Post column and called his own presidency “consensual.”

“His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that...there has never been a day that I wished Hillary Clinton were President. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of Clinton in the W.H., doubling down on Obama’s…..” Trump wrote.

But the New York Post column called his presidency “consequential” instead of “consensual.”

Trump was promptly mocked for the mistake.

the enormously consensual president has logged on pic.twitter.com/uzwVFULydE— Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) January 8, 2018

all very stable geniuses make sure to be an enormously consensual presidency— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) January 8, 2018

Interrupting your Golden Globes #MeToo tweets to announce Trump just suggested he was a "consensual President" https://t.co/PbHZ7bmOpd— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 8, 2018

Whatever the opposite of a Freudian slip is, “consensual” for “consequential” is it— Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) January 8, 2018

This is not consensual at all. https://t.co/18kJOqPima— Ian Livingston (@islivingston) January 8, 2018