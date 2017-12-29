President Trump slammed the "Fake News" media Friday morning while touting that his numbers were on track with former President Barack Obama despite the negative coverage he receives and Russia "hoax."

"While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @foxandfriends just showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%...and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax!" the president tweeted.

The tweet is in reference to a poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports that was discussed on "Fox and Friends" Friday morning. The poll puts the president's approval rating at 46 percent, while Obama's at the time was 47 percent, according to Fox.

In contrast, according to Gallup, Obama was at an approval rating of 51 percent around this time of his presidency, while Trump is at 38 percent.