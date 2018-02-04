President Trump sent his condolences via social media to the families of two Amtrak crew members who died in a train crash in South Carolina on Sunday, adding he was holding the more than 100 others injured in the incident in his prayers.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims involved in this mornings [sic] train collision in South Carolina. Thank you to our incredible First Responders for the work they’ve done!" Trump tweeted.

My thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims involved in this mornings train collision in South Carolina. Thank you to our incredible First Responders for the work they’ve done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2018

An Amtrak Silver Star passenger train, heading from New York to Miami, and a CSX freight locomotive collided about 2:35 a.m. Sunday near Cayce, southwest of Columbia, killing two and injuring at least 116, according to authorities.

#UPDATE: More than 100 patients have been transported to local hospitals for medical treatment, according to @CountyLex EMS.— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

Among the dead were the train's conductor and engineer, per the Associated Press.

"The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars. There were 8 crew members and approximately 139 passengers, with injuries reported," an Amtrak spokesperson wrote in a statement.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation has already been launched into the cause of the crash, officials said.

NTSB on scene of South Carolina Amtrak-CSX train collision. pic.twitter.com/oubbUFg28J— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 4, 2018

This is the second fatal collision for Amtrak in several days.

On Wednesday, a chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers on their way to their retreat at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia hit a truck, killing an occupant in the vehicle.