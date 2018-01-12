President Trump on Friday said he may begin recording future meetings after he alleged Democrats he met with at the White House on Thursday fabricated derogatory remarks about Haiti.

"Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said 'take them out.' Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust!" Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Earlier Friday morning, Trump rejected reports that he told lawmakers that the U.S. should block immigrants from "shithole" countries, but admitted he used "tough" language in that meeting.

"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used," Trump wrote. "What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made — a big setback for DACA!"

The pushback comes the morning after the Washington Post reported that sources from a bipartisan meeting between Trump and senators recalled the president saying Haiti, El Salvador, and some African countries were "shithole countries" and asked why the U.S. should accept immigrants from there.

Trump's comment, which he denied Friday morning, was believed to be in reference to the push by some senators to maintain temporary protected status for immigrants from some of those countries.