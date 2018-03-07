President Trump doesn't mind that Anthony Scaramucci, the controversial former White House communications director, is lashing out at White House chief of staff John Kelly, according to a report.

A source familiar with the situation told CNN that this tacit approval from the president has given reassurance to Scaramucci, who in TV new interviews has ripped Kelly's leadership of White House staff in recent weeks, blaming the retired four-star general for "terrible" morale within the Trump administration.

"It'll be up to the president to figure out if he wants to fix it or not," Scaramucci told CNN Sunday. "If he doesn't, it'll stay like this and I predict more departures."

Constant talk of ousters, including Trump's reference to more exits on Twitter and at a press conference Tuesday, has contributed to a toxic work environment, a West Wing source told CNN.

"I like conflict. I like having two people with two points of view," Trump said during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven Thursday. "I like watching it, I like seeing it."

Trump's reported dissatisfaction with Kelly comes after White House communications director Hope Hicks and White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn announcing over the past few days they would be leaving the administration.

Kelly's standing with Trump took a hit after he said Trump's campaign policy positions were "uninformed" and he defended former White House staff secretary Rob Porter against domestic abuse allegations.

Kelly has also ruffled feathers with congressional allies by referring to so-called "Dreamers" as lazy.