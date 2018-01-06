President Trump was awake bright and early Saturday, firing off a tweetstorm calling for the firing of the ABC reporter who was suspended last month after he botched a report about Trump and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"Brian Ross, the reporter who made a fraudulent live newscast about me that drove the Stock Market down 350 points (billions of dollars), was suspended for a month but is now back at ABC NEWS in a lower capacity," Trump tweeted. "He is no longer allowed to report on Trump. Should have been fired!"

The tweet, which Trump sent from Camp David, came less than 24 hours after ABC News revealed Ross would be demoted upon his return to work.

Ross was suspended without pay in early December after the ABC News issued a correction to a report published a day prior that originally cited a source saying Trump requested that Flynn make contact with the Russians while he was a candidate in the 2016 presidential election.

Amid backlash, ABC News issued a “clarification” and then a “correction” saying that Trump made the request after the election during the transition.

A suspension announcement followed, along with an apology for what the outlet described then as a "serious error."

At the time, Trump congratulated ABC News for suspending Ross "for his horrendously inaccurate and dishonest report on the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt."

Soon after, Trump said Ross should have been "fired immediately" while also attacking CNN for making a "vicious and purposeful mistake" and also suggested investors who lost money when the stock market fell following the ABC reporter's erroneous report.

Critics of Ross's punishment at the time complained that it was too light considering the veteran journalist's longtime work in the field and suspension over a slow holiday period.

However, on Friday during an editorial meeting, ABC News president James Goldston announced Ross would be reassigned. Ross will keep the title "chief investigative correspondent," but will move away from ABC's news division headquarters to Lincoln Square Productions, which does not do much in the way of hard news stories, when he starts Monday, according to a report by CNN.

Goldston reportedly said last month that Ross would no longer cover Trump-related stories.