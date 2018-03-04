President Trump on Sunday said he's "never had a better time" working for the American people after addressing the Washington press corps at the Gridiron Club's annual dinner for the first time Saturday.

"The Gridiron Dinner last night was great fun. I am accomplishing a lot in Washington and have never had a better time doing something, and especially since this is for the American People!" Trump wrote on Twitter, despite his fractious relationship with the news media and the Washington establishment.

Trump on Saturday followed in the footsteps of previous presidents by delivering a humorous speech at the annual reception organized by the prestigious journalistic association.

He used the opportunity to poke fun at his White House senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump also cracked a joke about whether first lady Melania Trump or senior policy adviser Stephen Miller would be the next to leave his administration, after communications director Hope Hicks announced her departure this week.

The White House is yet to confirm whether Trump will attend a similar event, the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in April.

Trump's decision to skip the WHCA gathering in 2017 broke a 26-year tradition established by former Democratic and Republican presidents who have showed up no matter how good or bad their relations were with reporters.