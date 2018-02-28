President Trump said he would back a proposal allowing law enforcement to take guns from people who could be a danger to other people and then let the courts decide if their rights were violated.

While meeting with lawmakers in a gun control discussion Wednesday, Trump disagreed with Vice President Mike Pence’s statement that no one’s rights should be trampled in gun control legislation.

“Take the firearms first and then go to court,” Trump said. “Because that’s another system — a lot of times by the time you go to court, it takes so long to go to court, to get the due process procedures.”

He added, “I like taking the guns early. Like, in this crazy man’s case that just took place in Florida. He had a lot of firearms, they saw everything. To go to court would have taken a long time. You could do exactly what you’re saying but take the guns first, go through due process second.”

The meeting was another extensive legislative discussion with senators and representatives about what gun control legislation is possible in Congress.

Trump expressed openness to a bill with comprehensive background checks and fixes to the FBI’s instant background check system. He also seemed to support the idea of raising the legal buying age for a rifle purchase from 18 to 21.