President Trump on Tuesday dismissed the idea that his administration is so chaotic that he can't hire the right people, but admitted that he presides over an occasionally hectic West Wing.

"I like conflict," Trump said. "I like different points of view."

Still, he said he could hire anyone he wanted to fill high-level positions in the White House.

"Believe me, everybody wants to work in the White House," Trump said during an appearance with the Swedish prime minister at the White House. "Everybody wants a piece of the Oval."

The president declined to answer a specific question about whether he would dismiss Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom he has frequently criticized. In a tweet earlier Tuesday, Trump had alluded to coming shifts among his staff.

"There'll be people that change. They always change," Trump said.

The president argued his White House operates with "tremendous energy" and said people in Washington "love this White House" and want to work there.