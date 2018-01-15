President Trump dedicated his weekly address Monday to Martin Luther King Jr., and said the civil rights leader's vision remains the American Dream.

"Dr. King's dream is our dream. It is the American Dream. It's the promise stitched into the fabric of our nation, etched into the hearts of our people, and written into the soul of humankind," Trump said.

"It is the dream of a world where people are judged by who they are, not how they look or where they come from. It is the dream of a nation that offers life of dignity and hope to every American regardless of color or creed. It is the dream of a nation faithful to its founding principle that we are all created equal," Trump added.

The statement comes as numerous Democratic lawmakers have claimed Trump is racist following a comment by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who said the president referred to Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries" during a recent private meeting.

Trump's weekly address on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was unexpected after the White House discontinued the presidential weekly addresses — typically issued on Friday or Saturday — in the fall.

"On this cherished day, we honor the memory of Rev. King and we rededicate ourselves to a glorious future where every American from every walk of life can live free from fear and liberated from hatred and uplifted by boundless love from their fellow citizens," he added. "I ask every citizen to join in remembering this great American hero and to carry on his legacy of justice, equality, and freedom."

Trump praised civil rights leaders, activities, and concerned citizens for protesting in Selma, Ala.; Birmingham, Ala.; and Memphis, Tenn., in the 1960s and deemed them "heroes" for their determination to do what was right.

Last week, Trump was joined by King's niece, Alveda King, as he signed the National Historical Park Act. The new law ensures the park will continue to tell King's story for future generations.

Trump and his family visited Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., over the weekend and will return to Washington Monday evening. The White House has not shared any plans of service work that the family plans to take part in, as is tradition for many on the holiday.