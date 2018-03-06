President Trump expressed optimism on Tuesday that the beginning of talks between North and South Korea could ultimately pave the way for a dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.

"It would be a great thing for the world. It would be a great thing for North Korea," Trump said of the potential for North Korea to come to the negotiating table to discuss denuclearization. "We've been in a situation that should have been handled for a long time."

Trump declined to discuss what preconditions the U.S. would need in order to sit down with North Korean leaders.

Although he has repeatedly threatened to use military force against the regime should sanctions fail, Trump refused to discuss what options his administration may be considering.

"I'd like to be optimistic, but I think maybe this has gone further than anybody's taken it before," Trump said.

The president said he hopes the current diplomatic breakthrough "will go the proper way," but said his administration is prepared to continue pursuing other options if negotiations with the Kim regime fail.

"I think that their statements and the statements coming out of South Korea and North Korea have been very positive," he said. "So we'll see how it all comes about."

Trump made his comments on North Korea just before meeting with the Swedish prime minister at the White House. Because Sweden has diplomatic relations with Pyongyang, its leaders have offered to act as mediators in potential talks between North Korea and the U.S.