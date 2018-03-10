President Trump took credit for the success of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Saturday and said it was initially difficult for South Korea to sell tickets to this year’s games “when you think you’re going to get nuked.”

“I’ll tell you, we did a great job on the Olympics,” Trump told a crowd of supporters during a campaign-style rally in in Moon Township, Pa., on Saturday. “President Moon of South Korea said, ‘Without Donald Trump, the Olympics would have been a total failure.’”

“It’s a little hard to sell tickets when you think you are going to be nuked,” he continued. “But when North Korea called and said they wanted to be in the Olympics, everybody said, ‘Let’s get tickets and go.’”

Trump addressed the crowd during a "Make America Great Again" rally for Rick Saccone, a Republican running in the special election to fill the seat for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District.

Trump also discussed the 2020 presidential election and said he hopes he runs against Oprah in the general election.

“I’d love Oprah to win. I’d love to beat Oprah,” he said. “I know her weakness.”

The president said the upcoming presidential campaign “would be a painful experience for her.”