President Trump seemed to urge lawmakers against including six years worth of funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program in a bill to temporarily fund the government through Feb. 16, instead recommending it be added to a long-term appropriations bill.

The agreement on CHIP is a key part of Republican leadership's plan to keep the government open past Friday.

"CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension!" Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Republican leadership in Congress informed members Tuesday that language on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will not be included a continuing resolution, but that a reauthorization for the CHIP program would be added.

CHIP expired Sept. 30 and states have had to use leftover federal funds from previous years to account for the shortage.

The White House reportedly said on Wednesday Trump would sign the legislation, hours before his tweet seemed to imply he wouldn't.

"The Administration supports the bill's multiyear funding extension of the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)," the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement. "If H.J. Res. 125 were presented to the President in its current form, his advisors would recommend that he sign the bill into law."

White House spokesman Raj Shah said later on Thursday that, contrary to his tweet, Trump does support the continuing resolution and the deal on CHIP.

"The President supports the continuing resolution introduced in the House," Shah said. "Congress needs to do its job and provide full funding of our troops and military with a two year budget caps deal. However, as the deal is negotiated, the President wants to ensure our military and national security are funded. He will not let it be held hostage by Democrats."