President Trump said Tuesday he has asked the Justice Department to regulate "bump stocks," the firearms accessory that can be used to make semi-automatic weapons fire at a rate similar to automatic weapons.

Trump's move came less than a week after the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead, and several weeks after a shooter in Las Vegas used bump stocks to killed dozens of people.

"Just a few moments ago, I signed a memorandum directing the Attorney General to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns," Trump said. "I expect that these critical regulations will be finalized, Jeff, very soon."

Trump spoke immediately after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders indicated that a decision would be released this week to implement that order.

"I can tell you that the president supports not having the use of bump stocks, and that we expect further action on that in the coming days," Sanders told reporters at the White House. "The president doesn't support the use of those accessories."

The White House has faced pressure to articulate a position on proposed gun control measures in the days since a suspected school shooter opened fire at a Parkland, Fla. high school last week and killed 17 children and adults.