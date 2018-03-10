The Trump Organization has given more than $150,000 in profits earned in 2017 from foreign governments to the U.S. Treasury, the company said Friday.

George Sorial, the executive vice president and chief compliance counsel at the Trump Organization, said in a statement the company made a donation on Feb. 22 that totaled $151,470.

With its contribution to the Treasury, the Trump Organization said it was fulfilling its promise to donate profits from foreign governments that patronized Trump-owned properties while President Trump is in office.

“This annual donation represents profits from foreign government patronage for the period beginning January 20, 2017 through December 31, 2017 and was calculated in accordance with our policy and the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry,” Sorial said in the statement.

Sorial noted the donation was not a legal requirement and was done voluntarily.

The Trump Organization said last week it made the donation to the Treasury but did not disclose the amount.

Trump has come under scrutiny for his business ties, as he did not divest from his business holdings but put his assets into a trust. His two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are running the Trump Organization.

The president is currently facing several lawsuits stemming from his business dealings, which argue Trump is violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause. Under the emoluments clause, presidents are barred from accepting foreign gifts and money unless they receive approval from Congress.