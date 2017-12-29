President Trump inserted himself into a photograph with his son Barron Trump and two of his grandchildren while staying at their Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the holiday break.

"Ha, now thats a photo-bomb," Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., captioned the picture of the president making the "bunny ears" hand sign behind the trio on social media.

"@realdonaldtrump jumping in on a photo of Spencer and Tristan horsing around with Barron at Christmas dinner," Donald Trump Jr. added, referring to two of his five children and half-brother. "Too funny."

Trump is expected back in Washington, D.C., early in 2018 as the administration begins working with Congress on comprehensive immigration reform.