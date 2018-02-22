Robert Weaver, who was nominated by President Trump to head the Indian Health Service, the agency that offers care to millions of Native Americans, has removed his name from consideration for the position, according to a new report.

The acting director of the agency, Michael Weahkee, revealed to tribal leaders of an Indian Health Service advisory panel on Wednesday that Weaver was not in consideration any longer, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Mr. Weaver is no longer the Administration’s nominee for Director of the Indian Health Service,” a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said after the Wall Street Journal inquired about Weahkee’s comments.

It was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal that Weaver embellished some of his previous professional experience. For example, Weaver said he maintained leadership positions at a hospital, but former colleagues and supervisors claimed that he served as a registration clerk.

Weaver was nominated for the position in October. He is a member of the Quapaw tribe.