President Trump announced his “Fake News Awards” will be held later on in January instead of Monday, when he will attend the college football national championship game in Atlanta.

Trump has promised to hold a mock awards show to slam the mainstream media for their coverage of his administration. He originally planned for the awards show to be held on Monday afternoon but announced Sunday he’ll delay it until Jan. 17.

“The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!” Trump tweeted.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump plans to attend Monday's college football national championship game between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama.

The White House suggested last week some reporters may be present when Trump hands out his “awards.”

"We’ll certainly keep you posted," said Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary. "It might be hard for him to present trophies if you guys aren’t there. But I don’t know we’ll have to wait and see what happens Monday."

"I certainly don’t want to spoil anything, but my guess is that there are quite a few individuals that could be up for those awards and beyond that I think we’ll have to see what happens on Monday.”

Trump tweeted on Jan. 2 he would be doing his “awards show.”

