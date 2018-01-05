President Trump on Friday applauded billionaire conservative donor Rebecca Mercer for cutting ties with “sloppy” Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist.

“The Mercer Family recently dumped the leaker known as Sloppy Steve Bannon. Smart!” Trump tweeted Friday.

Mercer said in a statement Thursday she no longer supports Bannon, which marked the latest chapter in the ongoing feud between the White House and Bannon. The spat started after Bannon was found to have made unflattering comments about Trump and his family in a tell-all book about the White House, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

“My family and I have not communicated with Steve Bannon in many months and have provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements,” Mercer said.

Mercer holds a minority stake in Breitbart News, where Bannon serves as executive chairman.

She and Trump spoke on the phone Thursday, and the billionaire donor told the president she would continue to support him and his agenda, according to the Daily Beast.

After the phone call, Mercer reportedly cut financial ties with Bannon after he said he would depend on funding from the family if he mounted a presidential run.