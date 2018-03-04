President Trump told Republican donors at a closed-door fundraiser Saturday that "maybe" he'll look into consolidating his power like Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"He's now president for life. President for life. And he's great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great," Trump said of Xi, according to CNN, which obtained a tape of the speech at the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. "Maybe we'll give that a shot some day," he added.

Trump was referring to recent developments in Chinese politics. China's Communist Party has proposed repealing presidential term limits, which could potentially allow Xi to stay in power beyond the end of his second five-year term in 2023. Despite international concerns Xi would attempt to stay in power for life, the state-run People's Daily defended the constitutional change as an "important move" that wouldn't necessarily mean he would attempt it.

Trump is currently serving his first four-year term in the White House and has already tapped a former aide to be his 2020 campaign manager.