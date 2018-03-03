President Trump reportedly urged House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., this week to forego funding the Gateway project – a $30 billion infrastructure plan that would connect lower Manhattan and New Jersey with a rail tunnel underneath the Hudson River.

The topic was broached Wednesday when Trump visited Capitol Hill for a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda where the late Rev. Billy Graham was laid in honor, sources told the Washington Post and New York Times.

The project had been a top priority of the Obama administration, and there had been an informal agreement for the federal government to split the cost. Top Democrats and Republicans from the region have viewed the Gateway project as a key priority, and congressional appropriators had been looking to shell over funds in an upcoming omnibus spending bill lawmakers hope to pass before March 23, when there could be another government shutdown.

One Democrat from Trump's hometown of New York City, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, had up until recently led a procedural blockade of Trump nominees to protest the Trump administration's rejection of the deal.

One source indicated to the Times that Trump opposes funding the project because he believes it is important to Schumer.

Reacting to the reports, one Republican lawmaker from New York, Rep. Peter King, implored Trump to "keep his commitment" to the project and not to let his "feud" with Schumer ruin it.