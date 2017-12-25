President Trump tweeted on Christmas Eve that he's "proud to have led the charge against the assault" on saying "Merry Christmas."

"People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!" Trump tweeted Sunday night.

Trump repeatedly vowed on the campaign trail that if he were president, Americans would be saying "Merry Christmas" again.