President Trump adopts a fake Indian accent to mimic Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in meetings, according to a report.

The anecdote surfaced in a Washington Post article about the Trump administration's new strategy in Afghanistan, including the possible deployment of an extra 1,000 troops to the conflict zone this spring.

“Never has a country given so much away for so little in return” as the U.S. in Afghanistan, Modi reportedly said during an Oval Office meeting in June 2017.

The report concerning Trump's behavior follows intense congressional and media scrutiny of the president's disparaging descriptions of Haiti and African nations during bipartisan immigration reform talks earlier in January.

However, Trump and Modi share a cordial public relationship; the Indian prime minister was even the first foreign dignitary Trump hosted for dinner at the White House last year.

The two world leaders are often compared to one another because of their similar ascensions to power on the back of populist appeals, and their alliance rests on important issues like national security and economic growth.

They are expected to next meet later this week at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, scheduled to take place from Jan. 23 to Jan 26.