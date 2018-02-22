President Trump on Thursday appeared to reject calls for more active shooter drills inside schools across America, describing such precautions as "hard" on students and instead calling for a greater security presence in and around classrooms.

"Active shooter drills is a very negative thing. I don't like it," the president said in response to comments by Florida Department of Education Commissioner Pam Stewart, who suggested that active shooter drills be held in every middle and high school.

"I'd much rather have a hardened school. I think it's crazy. I think it's very hard on children," Trump added.

Speaking to law enforcement officials and lawmakers during a listening session at the White House, Trump said he favors allowing teachers who go through "rigorous training" in firearm safety to conceal carry in their classrooms and around campus.

"We have to harden our schools, not soften them up," the president said, later telling the room he wants "schools protected just like I want my banks protected."

Trump went so far as to back federal spending on "additional training" for teachers who agree to arm themselves on the job, claiming it's imperative that lawmakers consider "offensive measures" in addition to defensive.

"Unless you're going to have offensive capability, you're wasting your time," he said.

The White House has received praise for its call to action in the days since a 19-year-old gunned down 17 of his former classmates and students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The president led a listening session with several students who survived the massacre, and the parents of those who did not, on Wednesday afternoon and reassured Americans in a series of tweets Thursday morning that he is ready to pursue a series of changes to gun laws, background checks, and school safety measures.

However, some of what Trump has proposed – namely his push to arm teachers – has drawn intense criticism from gun control activists who want further restrictions on the types of firearms Americans can purchase. He has also come under fire for standing by the National Rifle Association, which contributed millions to his presidential campaign and has regularly opposed measures to restrict people from purchasing more powerful guns.

"What many people don't understand, or don't want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our country and will do the right thing," Trump tweeted earlier Thursday, referring to Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox, the vice president and executive director of the NRA.

Note: This story was updated to reflect that Trump was responding to Florida Department of Education Commissioner Pam Stewart and not Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.