President Trump once again took up his criticism of the FBI’s second in command, Andrew McCabe, Sunday morning after spending much of the previous day questioning McCabe’s position in the bureau.

Apparently quoting a segment from Fox News, the president alleged McCabe used his FBI email to promote his wife’s campaign for the Virginia state Senate.

“.@FoxNews-FBI’s Andrew McCabe, 'in addition to his wife getting all of this money from M (Clinton Puppet), he was using, allegedly, his FBI Official Email Account to promote her campaign. You obviously cannot do this. These were the people who were investigating Hillary Clinton,'" Trump tweeted.

Trump tweeted multiple times on Saturday about McCabe after a report surfaced that the FBI’s deputy director plans on retiring soon following months of criticism from Republicans.

McCabe’s wife ran for a spot in the Virginia state Senate and received donations from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe — the “M” Trump referred to in his tweet — who is a close friend of President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. That’s led to speculation from Trump and his allies that McCabe is biased against Trump due to the 2016 election.

McCabe is being investigated by the FBI’s inspector general for not recusing himself from the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails due to the connections between his wife and the Clinton political machine.