President Trump introduced his 2020 slogan during his rally in Moon Township, Pa., on Saturday.

"Our new slogan...is going to be 'Keep America Great!" he said to cheers and emphasizing the exclamation point.

"But we can only do that if we elect people who are going to back our agenda and fight for our values," he added.

Trump also explained why he can't use the same slogan he had in 2016, "Make American Great Again," which has become a favorite among Trump supporters who wear red hats with those words embroidered onto them.

"I already did that. Right? Right?" he said Saturday.

Trump was in Pennsylvania for the evening rally for GOP congressional candidate Rick Saccone, who is running in the special election for the 18th Congressional District.

The president's speech, which went on for more than an hour, touched on a wide range of topics, including poking fun at Democrats like Rep. Maxine Waters and media personalities like Chuck Todd. Trump also took credit for the success of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and broached the topic of the death penalty for drug dealers.

Towards the end of the speech, Trump said people would be “so bored” if he started acting "presidential."