President Trump blasted NBC News’ Chuck Todd on Saturday, calling him a “sleeping son of a bitch.”

The president made the derogatory remarks about Todd, the host of “Meet the Press,” during a campaign-style rally in Moon Township, Pa., while recalling an appearance on the Sunday talk show in 1999 during which he discussed North Korea.

“You ever see the story? Where it’s 1999. I'm on ‘Meet the Press,’ a show now headed by sleepy eyes Chuck Todd. He's a sleeping son of a bitch, I’ll tell you,” Trump said. “And they showed it this morning, 1999, and I'm talking about North Korea, ‘You gotta take them out now.’”

“And then they have Clinton saying, ‘We are pleased to announce that we have made a deal with North Korea,” Trump continued. “Well, you know how that deal turned out, right? We gave billions and billions of dollars and lots of other things. And we got nothing. But they show me young, handsome. I said, why couldn’t I look like that today? I should’ve run back then, right?”

Todd responded to the president's comments, reminding viewers to set their clocks for Daylight Saving Time.

"Don’t miss @MeetThePress tomorrow! I know folks may be tired in the morning due to springing forward, so set those clocks and DVRs now before your eyes get too sleepy," the "Meet the Press" host tweeted.

The president was speaking at the rally, held in a hangar at Pittsburgh International Airport, to stump for GOP congressional candidate Rick Saccone, who is running for the seat in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional district.