Journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, whose reporting on the Watergate scandal led to the resignation of former President Richard Nixon, said that President Trump's response to the Russia investigation is "eerily similar" to the situation they uncovered more than 45 years ago.

"We're here again. A powerful and determined president is squaring off against an independent investigator operating inside the Justice Department," Woodward and Bernstein wrote in a CNN piece about the FBI investigation on whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

They noted that during the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, overseen by special counsel Robert Mueller, other crimes can be uncovered in the process and that Trump has called the process a "witch hunt."

"He constantly complains about the investigation in private and reportedly asked his White House counsel to have Mueller fired," they wrote, referring to recent reports about how Trump ordered Mueller's ouster last year, but ultimately backed off.

Several former and current White House officials have denied such allegations and Trump also has said he won't fire Mueller.

Woodward and Bernstein then shared a section of their book The Final Days to show what the outcome could end up being. They draw comparisons to the "Saturday Night Massacre" in 1973, when Nixon fired special prosecutor Archibald Cox, and Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus resigned. The firing became crucial to the charge that Nixon had obstructed justice.