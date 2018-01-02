President Trump said Tuesday increased sanctions against North Korea are starting to have a “big impact” on the rogue regime.

“Sanctions and ‘other’ pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!” Trump tweeted.

Sanctions and “other” pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

The United Nations has continued to implement sanctions against North Korea in response to the regime’s nuclear weapons program.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a New Year’s address on Monday he was “open to dialogue” with South Korea, and raised the possibility of sending a delegation from the hermit kingdom to next month’s Olympic games in Pyeongchang.

South Korean officials said the government is "open to talking with North Korea."

“We look forward to candidly discussing interests from both sides face-to-face with North Korea along with the North’s participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics,” South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myong-gyon said, according to Reuters.