President Trump said CNN receives poor ratings because of “fake news,” responding to a high school student and survivor of the Florida shooting who claimed the outlet gave him “scripted questions” to use at last night's CNN gun town hall.

“‘School shooting survivor says he quit @CNN Town Hall after refusing scripted question.’ @TuckerCarlson. Just like so much of CNN, Fake News. That’s why their ratings are so bad! MSNBC may be worse,” Trump tweeted Thursday night, citing Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

“School shooting survivor says he quit @CNN Town Hall after refusing scripted question.” @TuckerCarlson. Just like so much of CNN, Fake News. That’s why their ratings are so bad! MSNBC may be worse.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2018

In response, CNN pushed back and said there was "absolutely no truth" to the story.

There is absolutely no truth to this story — and we can prove that. CNN did not provide or script questions for anyone in last night's town hall, nor have we ever. Those are the facts. #FactsFirst ????— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 23, 2018

According to Nielsen ratings, the town hall scored CNN 2.91 million total viewers, beating out Fox News and MSNBC in the 9-11 p.m. timeframe.

Trump's charge was in reference to Colton Haab, a Junior ROTC student, who said he backed out of participating in the CNN town hall Wednesday because CNN gave him a list of “scripted questions.”

“I expected to be able to ask my questions and give my opinions on my questions,” Haab told a local ABC affiliate, WPLG-TV. “CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions, and it ended up being all scripted.”

CNN has refuted Haab’s claims.