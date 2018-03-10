Trump on Maxine Waters: "She's a low I.Q. individual. You can't help it." pic.twitter.com/XvHNCZnGSN— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 11, 2018

President Trump once again called Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., a "very low IQ individual."

He slung the insult at Waters while rallying in Moon Township, Pa., after introducing his campaign slogan for 2020, "Keep America Great!"

"Did you ever see her? Did you ever see her? 'We will impeach him. We will impeach the president,'" Trump said.

"'But he hasn't done anything wrong,'" he mock replied.

"'It doesn't matter, we will impeach him.' She's a low IQ individual. You can't help it," Trump added.

Trump also panned House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District. Trump gave a shout out to "handsome" Rick Saccone, the GOP candidate in the upcoming special election contest.

Previously, Trump mocked Waters' IQ during last weekend's Gridiron dinner in his comedy routine. Waters replied, calling Trump a racist for the comment.