President Trump said on Thursday the National Rifle Association would back him in raising the age of those who can purchase a long gun to 21 from 18.

“The NRA is ready to do things,” Trump said in a meeting on Thursday.

While talking about the age restrictions on those who can buy a long gun like the AR-15, Trump said the age should be 21.

“And the NRA will back it,” Trump said.

However, the NRA announced Wednesday that they oppose any legislation on raising the age requirement to purchase a firearm.

“Passing a law that makes it illegal for a 20-year-old to purchase a shotgun for hunting or adult single mother from purchasing the most effective self-defense rifle on the market punishes law-abiding citizens for the evil acts of criminals,” NRA spokeswoman Jennifer Baker said.