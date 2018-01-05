President Trump accused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of colluding with the FBI and Russia in a Friday morning tweet.

Trump called allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russia “a total hoax,” and claimed the “only collusion” is between Clinton and "FBI/Russia."

But that wasn’t the only collusion Trump claimed Clinton was part of. He also linked her with “the Fake News Media,” and also mentioned Michael Wolff’s new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

“Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad!”

Wolff’s new book, out Friday, details the first nine months of Trump’s term as extremely chaotic. The White House and reporters who cover the president have said the book contains numerous inaccuracies.

Trump and his team are part of a wide-ranging investigation by Robert Mueller, a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice. Mueller’s probe, along with several congressional committee investigations, are looking at Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with Russia.

The Trump administration has continually denied collusion, even calling the Mueller investigation a “witch-hunt.”

Republicans have called the probe biased, and have also alleged bias atop the FBI — specifically with Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was the right-hand-man to former FBI Director James Comey.

The FBI let Clinton off easily in its investigation of her private email server, Republicans say.

The Justice Department has reportedly reopened its investigation into Clintons emails, and the FBI is also under investigation by the department’s inspector general for its handling of the investigation.