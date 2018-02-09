President Trump’s approval ratings have shot up over the past few weeks in Iowa, one of a handful of swing states in the race for the White House, according to the results of a new poll.

Forty-four percent of Iowans approve of the president’s job performance, while 51 percent disapprove of his handling of the job, according to a new poll from Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll conducted at the end of January.

These numbers are a sharp increase from December, when just 35 percent of Iowans approved of the president’s performance and 60 percent disapproved.

The poll also found that 40 percent of Iowans think the U.S. is heading in the right direction, whereas 49 percent think it’s on the wrong track.

Despite the positive uptick in Trump's ratings, the still-negative numbers could spell trouble for Republicans down the ballot as Trump back in 2016 won the state by 9.5 points.

Selzer and Co. of Des Moines, Iowa conducted the poll from Jan. 28-31 and questioned 801 Iowans with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.