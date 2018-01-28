President Trump sent a message to rapper Jay-Z after the mogul criticized Trump's reported statements that African countries are "shithole" nations on CNN Saturday night, alleging black unemployment is low due to his policies.

"Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!" Trump said in a tweet.

He later added, "Our economy is better than it has been in many decades. Businesses are coming back to America like never before. Chrysler, as an example, is leaving Mexico and coming back to the USA. Unemployment is nearing record lows. We are on the right track!"

Jay-Z said on CNN Saturday Trump's comments about Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations being "shithole" countries were "hurtful."

"Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it's really hurtful because he's looking down on a whole population of people and he's so misinformed because these places have beautiful people," the rapper said.

He added, "My problem with government is, I think they forget that it's real people behind these decisions that they're making. ... We're, like, people going through real things in real time and in real pain. And when you ignore that pain for so long, people — they will act out, and it's like, 'I want to see something different." And that opens the door to what we're living through now."