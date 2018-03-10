President Trump sent to Russian president Vladimir Putin a letter inviting him to the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, according to a new report.

Trump, who at the time owned the Miss Universe pageant, communicated he was particularly enthusiastic about Putin attending, and the text indicated he was seeking personal attention from Putin, sources familiar with the letter told the Washington Post.

Trump has attempted for decades to construct a building in Russia, but he has yet to do so. The letter was sent as Trump was attempting to bring the Trump brand to Russia.

The letter also included a postscript that Trump was eager to see “beautiful” women while in Russia.

John Dowd, an attorney for Trump, said he had no knowledge of the letter.

“It’s all nonsense,” Dowd said, according to the Post.

Although Trump wanted Putin to attend the pageant, Putin canceled last minute and sent a “friendly” letter and a Russian lacquered box instead.

Special counsel Robert Muller has pressed witnesses for details about the Miss Universe pageant and why Trump wanted Putin to attend the pageant, sources told the Post.

Mueller, along with several other congressional panels, is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.