President Trump is laying off his beloved McDonald’s diet for a healthier alternative consisting of salads and soup per the doctor’s order, according to a new report.

After receiving his first presidential physical in January, which revealed that the president was borderline obese, Dr. Ronny Jackson advised him to eat less fat and carbohydrates and start exercising regularly to help him lose some weight.

According to a new report from Bloomberg on Friday, Trump is eating less red meat and more fish and is backing away from his well-documented campaign-trail meal of McDonald’s Big Macs, Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, chocolate malts, and Diet Coke.

One person familiar with the situation said it’s been two weeks since he last saw the president eat a hamburger and noticed he has been fully embracing the new lifestyle. However, he did treat himself to bacon at breakfast one day this week.

White House doctors have been pushing not only the president but everyone in the West Wing to adopt healthier habits, such as eating right and working out.