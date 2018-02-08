President Trump signaled Wednesday he supports a bipartisan budget deal rolled out by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., that calls for $300 billion in new spending.

“The Budget Agreement today is so important for our great Military. It ends the dangerous sequester and gives Secretary Mattis what he needs to keep America Great. Republicans and Democrats must support our troops and support this Bill!” Trump tweeted.

The two-year budget deal from Republican and Democratic leadership boosts military and nondefense spending by $300 billion. Under the plan, the Defense Department will receive $160 billion, and roughly $128 billion will go to non-defense programs.

The deal also provides billions of dollars for disaster relief and additional money for community health centers.

Though Trump has indicated his support for the plan, conservatives in both chambers have decried the proposal as being fiscally irresponsible.