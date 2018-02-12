President Trump on Sunday continued to show his support for those impacted by the shooting of two police officers responding to a 911 hang up call in Westerville, Ohio, calling Ohio Gov. John Kasich about the tragedy.

"Just spoke to @JohnKasich to express condolences and prayers to all for the horrible shooting of two great police officers from @WestervillePD. This is a true tragedy!" Trump wrote on social media of the Republican governor, who has become an outspoken critic of Trump since they both contested the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

Trump also tweeted his sympathies for the Westerville community, located just north of Columbus, on Saturday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the two police officers, their families, and everybody at the @WestervillePD," the president wrote.

Westerville police officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were shot early Saturday afternoon while responding to a domestic violence complaint at the home of suspect, Quentin Smith, 30, and wife Candice Smith, 33, according to local media reports.

Quentin Smith, who was also wounded in the incident, had been the subject of prior domestic violence complaints made by his wife in September and November, per local media.

Joering had served as an officer for 17 years, whereas Morelli had been with the force for 30 years.