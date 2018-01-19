President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will meet Friday afternoon at the White House just hours before the government is set to partially shut down.

According to a person familiar with the meeting, Trump reached out to Schumer and invited him to the White House for the meeting.

The meeting is set to happen shortly, according to the source.

The Senate is set to vote on a House-passed government funding deal Friday that would fund the government until Feb. 16 and include a six-year reauthorization of the Children's Health Insurance Program, which is not expected to pass with the necessary 60 votes.

Democrats oppose the bill, and say it should also include language to protect Dreamers. Republicans say there is still time to deal with immigration later, and have balked at the Democratic demand.