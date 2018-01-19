Trump supporter and former Missouri politico Ed Martin is no longer a CNN contributor.

The network has severed ties with Martin, a CNN spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Examiner Thursday night.

Trump supporter Ed Martin out at CNNMartin was hired by CNN in September after the network fired Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord in August following his tweeting a Nazi salute to the president of a liberal media watchdog organization, Media Matter for America. Martin then became the network’s go-to Trump backer.

Responding to news of Martin's departure, CNN personality Ana Nevarro tweeted: "Bye. Fe-Li-Cia."

CNN did not officially announce that they had brought Martin on in September, but Martin tweeted a press release he appeared to have written himself announcing he would join the network.

Proud to join @CNN as a Political Contributor to continue to make the case for Donald Trump and his leadership. pic.twitter.com/iYPzBgvJtg— Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) September 21, 2017

Martin previously served as the chairman of the Missouri Republican Party and is co-author of The Conservative Case for Trump.