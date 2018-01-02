President Trump on Tuesday took credit for there being no fatal crashes by jets in passenger service throughout the world in 2017.

“Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news - it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!” Trump tweeted.

A study by Dutch-based aviation consultancy To70 found last year was the safest year ever for airline passengers, compared with 271 deaths in seven fatal air travel events in 2016.

There were two fatal accidents in 2017 that killed 13 people total that involved small turbo-prop aircraft.

"President Trump has raised the bar for our nation's aviation safety and security," principal deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah told CNN. "Last year the president announced his initiative to modernize Air Traffic Control and under his leadership, the Department of Homeland Security released enhanced security measures to ensure safer commercial travel."