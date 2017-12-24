President Trump on Sunday said the new tax law capped "an incredible year" and not to "let the Fake News convince you otherwise."

"The Tax Cut/Reform Bill, including Massive Alaska Drilling and the Repeal of the highly unpopular Individual Mandate, brought it all together as to what an incredible year we had. Don’t let the Fake News convince you otherwise...and our insider Polls are strong!" Trump tweeted.

The new tax law included a provision to open up oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge off the coast of Alaska and repealed Obamacare's individual mandate.

Trump had hit another new low in his approval ratings before the tax bill was signed into law.

It was Trump's second tweet of the day about "the Fake News," which he said earlier was suppressing "how Big and how Strong our BASE is."